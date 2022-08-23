One person injured after suspected road rage shooting

Police say multiple people may have been inside a small silver car but they are still working to get more information because some things aren’t adding up.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in his car on Callaghan Road and San Antonio police are investigating what they say may have been a road rage incident.

SAPD responded to Callaghan Road near Bandera on the northwest side at around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When police got to the scene, they found a man in his forties with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police that he was driving his truck a few blocks north of Callaghan. He and another driver were heading south when, at some point, the person or persons inside, fired several shots at his truck.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but on last check, his condition did improve to stable.

Police say multiple people may have been inside a small silver car but they are still working to get more information because some things aren’t adding up.