Lightning strike possibly the cause of explosion, fire at SAWS facility

Residents who live nearby said the explosion was loud and the shook the ground.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are working to figure out what caused an explosion and fire at a SAWS plant on the far south side Monday night.

Bexar County Fire responded to the 3700 block of Hardy Road for the reported explosion.

Not much is known at this time, but officials suspect a lightning strike may have struck a location near large tanks with flammable liquids.

