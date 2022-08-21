One murder suspect arrested in Kerr County, his brother still wanted

The KCSO said Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu are wanted in a drug-related murder out of Green Bay Wisconsin. Gustavo has been arrested, and Alejandro hasn't been found.

INGRAM, Texas — One man suspected in a murder in another state has been arrested in Kerr County, and another suspect, his brother, is wanted by authorities.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu are wanted in a drug-related murder out of Green Bay Wisconsin, and they received information that the suspects were hiding in Ingram.

39-year-old Gustavo Cantu was arrested during a traffic stop. The remaining suspect, 31-year-old Alejandro Cantu has not been found.

Cantu is 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, and has his name "Cantu" tattooed on his left forearm along with other tattoos.