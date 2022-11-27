'It's a scary world' | Mother of teen killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting

Lori Rocha knows what it's like to lose a loved one to road rage. In 2017, her son died during a shooting on Huebner Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive.

Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.

"It just confirms how out of control people are," said Lori Rocha.

Rocha knows what it's like to lose a loved one to gun violence. Her son Aaron Rocha died November 26, 2017 during a suspected road rage incident on Huebner Road. The 25-year-old was in the passenger's seat of his friend's car when he was shot and killed.

Six years later and police still don't know who the suspected shooter is. In fact, the case has turned cold for detectives.

However, Rocha believes the person driving the suspect that night could help.

"The shooter was a passenger so that driver knows who the shooter is. Do the right thing and help our family," she said.

Her heart is also with Huron family. Rocha finds it sad to know another family is now living with grief similar to her own.

"It's a scary world knowing that it can happen to anybody," said Rocha.

Still, she is facing fear head on because giving up isn't an option for her. Rocha wants the person responsible to be held accountable.

Drivers can find her often with a poster in hand at the corner of Huebner and Lockhill Selma Roads.

"I'm going to make sure that as long as I breathe, [Aaron] will be remembered and justice will be served."

Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can call their number at 210-224-STOP.