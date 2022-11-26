Victim shot on San Antonio's southwest side after road rage incident, police say

Police were called to the 3300 block of SE Military Drive for reports of a shooting in progress on Saturday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a victim was found shot Saturday afternoon on the southwest side of town after a road rage incident.

Police were called out to the 3300 block of SE Military Drive for reports of a shooting in progress. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot of the Walmart there.

Police said there was an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles and one shot multiple times at the other. One victim was shot, and another occupant of that vehicle was unharmed. Police said the victim is in critical condition. Police say they found the suspect at another location, and they are now in custody.

This is a developing story.

