SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from May, 2019.

A mother accused of helping her son break out of the Bexar County Jail was convicted by a jury on Wednesday.

Gabrielle de Arroyo is the mother of Luis Arroyo, one of three suspects in a 2016 double-murder who was found not guilty in May. He was, however, sentenced to 99 years in prison for escaping the jail in March of 2018, with the help of his mother.

They used bed sheets to get out through a window, and were eventually captured at a Sonic restaurant.

The sheriff said Gabrielle de Arroyo and two others also smuggled in drugs and tools when they visited the inmates.