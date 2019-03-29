SAN ANTONIO — A man has been sentenced to 99 years in prison after being found guilty of escaping the Bexar County Jail.

Luis Arroyo was one of three inmates who escaped the jail in March 2018. He was found guilty of the escape earlier in the week.

During the sentencing phase for Arroyo, prosecutors presented the jurors with a lengthy rap sheet of criminal charges brought against Arroyo over the years, including a 2016 capital murder charge.

The defense team objected that the murder evidence be presented during the sentencing in a heated debate with prosecutors on Wednesday. Arroyo's attorneys said the case had been ruled a mistrial in 2018 and the charges should not be presented, but on Thursday prosecutors moved forward with the evidence, previous charges and violations in jail.

Arroyo's sentencing was just for the guilty jail escape charge.