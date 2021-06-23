Police say suspect tried to rob a 19-year-old when he was shot, killed

One man was shot and killed after trying to rob another man at a gas station, police said.

One suspected robber was shot and killed by a 19-year-old in a South Dallas gas station, police said.

On Tuesday night, at around 7:28 p.m., Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting call at the Texaco located in the 3300 block of South Haskell Avenue in Dallas.

When the officers arrived, police said they found the body of Demetrice Howard, 48, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound in his chest, and is stable.

Police said officers interviewed a witness who was with the young men, and, based on testimonies and video surveillance, investigators concluded that Howard attempted to rob the 19-year-old, who they said was in the driver's side front door of a vehicle.

The 19-year-old victim shot and killed Howard, police said. His name has not been released. At this time, police have not indicated whether charges would be filed in the case.