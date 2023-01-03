Man charged with murder cut off ankle monitor, last seen in San Antonio

Eric Lee Lopez Berber was set to appear in court over the 2019 murder of his wife. Authorities say he was last seen on the east side of San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are looking for a man who they say murdered his wife, cut off his ankle monitor and is unaccounted for after being spotted in San Antonio.

Eric Lee Lopez Berber was set to appear in court over the 2019 murder of his wife in Jim Wells County, which is near Corpus Christi. Authorities say the 37-year-old was last seen on the east side of San Antonio on February 23, most likely being driven in a black passenger vehicle by an unknown Hispanic male.

In 2019, 29-year-old Iris Ramirez was found in a hotel room in Orange Grove with multiple stab wounds. Police said she and Berber had been dating for seven years and had recently gotten married, and that Berber fled the scene of the crime before turning himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Texas DPS at (210) 531-2280.

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.