SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly disabled woman he had been caretaking.

BCSO Spokesperson Johnny Garcia said Jason Lee Rodriguez faces at least 15 years in prison for the charge of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person, which is a first-degree felony. The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday, and Garcia said the victim is in her 80s.

"We're glad to get this individual off the streets," Garcia said, adding that if anyone in the community believes they have been victimized by Rodriguez, they should call BCSO.

He added that the suspect does have an arrest history, but mostly of misdemeanors.

"But that doesn't mean he didn't victimize other individuals," Garcia said.