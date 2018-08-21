SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he was accused of choking a teen victim, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Roy Smith, 51, was charged with injury to a child after a 14-year-old girl reportedly received treatment for neck injuries at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

The teen told a nurse Smith "choked her and threw her into the closet" during an altercation on Monday. She also said he "threw a glass tray" at her dog, according to an arrest affidavit from BCSO.

A forensic nurse at the hospital told BCSO that the girl had a "fine red mark to her jaw line, a red linear lesion and fine linear marks on her neck.

The victim accused Smith of using one hand to choke her until she "blacked out." She also said she could not breathe during the attack.

