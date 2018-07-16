A couple caught having sex in a Rapides Parish Courthouse stairwell is facing obscenity charges.

A courthouse employee heard "a commotion" Wednesday around 10:20 a.m. in the fifth-floor stairwell and went to investigate, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The employee "observed a male and a female having sex," it reads. "When the two saw the employee, they quickly gathered themselves and fled the area."

But the employee was able to identify the man as a trustee assigned to a cleaning detail at the courthouse. Security quickly found the man, 20-year-old Miguel Camille Glorioso of the 3400 block of Giamanco Street in Alexandria.

The witness identified Glorioso, and he was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He also had his trustee status stripped from him and has been removed from the courthouse cleaning detail.

The female was identified as 19-year-old Jamie Lee Coutee of the 5200 block of La. Highway 107 in Pineville. She was found around 8 p.m. in Alexandria and arrested.

Coutee was released from jail shortly after on a $1,500 bond.

Glorioso twice has pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance I with intent to distribute, in 2016 and this year. He was placed on probation in 2016, although it later was revoked.

In April, he was sentenced to eight years in prison at hard labor. Other charges against him were dropped.

Coutee has an August pretrial date on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, according to Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records.

