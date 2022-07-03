Family speaks after horse found shot and killed in southeast Bexar County; search continues for suspect

Deputies searched the area and found several shell casings which came from a rifle.

SAN ANTONIO — A horse was found shot and killed earlier this year, and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 in the 18000 block of FM 1937 in southeast Bexar County.

The horse was named Conejo. The owner told authorities he had last seen Conejo the night before when he was fed. But, the next day, the owner reportedly found Conejo had been shot and killed.

The owner, Enrique Maya, said he had heard gunshots overnight. Maya spoke to KENS 5 and said he heard at least four gunshots. Deputies searched the area and found several shell casings which came from a rifle.

Maya shared disturbing video of the slain horse after deputies arrived. He said you can see blood all over the animal, which be bought for his family.

Maya said they are sad and just want justice.

BCSO said another horse was killed close to the Maya home less than five miles away. It happened back in November. BCSO believes it may be the same suspect because both horses were likely shot by a rifle

In this recent case, BCSO is now asking for help in finding the person, or people, responsible for this animal cruelty.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the individual(s) involved with this incident. You can remain anonymous.