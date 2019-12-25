SAN ANTONIO — The slaying of a Schertz businessman on Christmas Eve is still unsolved four years later. Investigators say the case isn't cold. There is a $75,000 reward up for grabs to help solve the case of who killed Henry Gutierrez.

Christmas 2019 marks another holiday with no justice. Miguel Gutierrez, for several years, has pleaded for answers in his father's murder. "It is not fair," he said. "It is not fair he is not here."

Christmas Eve 2015, Henry Gutierrez was sitting inside his living room when someone walked in and shot him multiple times. His killer is still at large. The family believes it is someone Henry knew.

"A big part of the challenge for the police department is just the lack of evidence," his son said. "I think they have collected all they can."

On Tuesday, Schertz Police told KENS 5 a game changer in this case would be a witness, or someone who knows something, coming forward. Investigators said the case is not cold because they are following leads. Police are still searching for a man who's a person of interest. The day of the murder, gift cards were stolen from the house, and a man apparently sold them to people who used them in Houston.

"We pray that something happens," Gutierrez said. "That someone comes forward. Again, that reward is available. Hopefully, this is the year that something will happen."

Anyone with information can contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS) or Schertz Police at 210-619-1200. You can remain anonymous.

