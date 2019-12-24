SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews saved Christmas for a family on the city's southwest side after their shed caught on fire.

The fire took place around 9:45 p.m. Monday at the home off 1604 and Quintana Road.

Jaylean Morales said she was home with her cousins, watching TV when she saw the blaze.

“I had saw redness through the window, so I looked, and then I had saw a fire and so I told my cousin, 'I see a fire,'” Morales said.

The high school freshman alerted her grandfather, who initially thought she was joking. But the family went outside and confirmed the worst.

Jaylean said her grandfather called 911 before trying to extinguish the fire with a water hose.

Crews with Lytle Volunteer Fire Department and Bexar County ESD 2 arrived to the home and made sure everyone got out safe.

Ruby Morales, the kids' grandmother, said she had just gotten home from work when she saw the lights and fire trucks.

"I was worried for the kids and my husband," Ruby said.

ESD 5 said they were able to stop the fire at the shed and save the home. They were also able to save the family's pets and their Christmas presents.

“They threw all the Christmas gifts in the play pen and brought it out and they saved my little birds," Ruby said. "I mean, they just worked so quick and I’m so thankful.”

She said fire officials told her that the flames likely started in a trash bag where they put fireworks they set off earlier in the day. The flames leveled the shed where the family kept lawn equipment among other things.

“It’s all replaceable," Ruby Morales said. "I’m just thankful that they made it out."

Family and friends spent the morning sifting through the ashes to find salvageable items. Ruby said the kids' clothes and shoes were either burned or drenched during the fire. She said what survived the fire has to be thoroughly washed before they can wear or use the items.

Ruby said her family will gladly accept any donations of clothing for the three girls and her infant grandson.

