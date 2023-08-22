'He took my baby away': Mother of murdered Pleasanton man demands justice

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Jourdanton man on Monday afternoon. He's suspected of being an associate of the murder suspect.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — Maria Leon is desperate for justice after someone killed her son over the weekend in Atascosa County.

“I just want the killer to come forward. He took my baby away,” Leon said.

Atascosa County sheriff’s deputies found 22-year-old Ricky Bernal Jr. shot to death at his home off Big Leaf Road off Old Pleasanton Road in Pleasanton late Saturday night.

Witnesses told investigators they saw several people take off in a vehicle after gunshots erupted from the crime scene.

Leon can’t fathom why anyone would harm her son, who is a father and brother of five siblings.

“He had a big future ahead of him. He was so young,” Leon said. “He’s 7 years old. Now he has to grow without a dad.”

Valerie Ramirez is keeping the family strong and hopeful as can be during this dark time.

“He had a beautiful smile, he was always happy. Ricky is not here to defend himself and we are. We are his voice and we will not stop until justice is served,” Ramirez said.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said a joint operation between Jourdanton police and the sheriff’s office on Monday led to the arrest of 19-year-old Kobey Torres Coronado, who is suspected of being an associate of the murder suspect.

Soward said it began with securing an arrest warrant on the murder for the suspect followed by surveillance of a home to locate the individual. Law enforcement arrested Coronado after two and a half hours. He emerged from dense bushes near a hotel and hospital in Jourdanton.

Coronado was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, and evading arrest on foot. Coronado had three warrants out of Hays County and was booked for violating parole.

Soward noted investigators are working around the clock to find the murder suspect, who could be in the San Antonio area.

Meanwhile, Bernal’s family has a message for the killer.

“Turn yourself in. There’s no reason for him to go down like this,” Leon said.