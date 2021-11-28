'He could have shot me' | San Antonio man recalls teens stealing his car after he got home

San Antonio Police say three teens were responsible for stealing two vehicles on Saturday night, both of which they crashed.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man says he’s grateful to be alive after being robbed at gunpoint.

Police say three men stole his vehicle and crashed it before stealing another car.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to drive into my driveway the same again,” he said. The teenager is still shaken up—after a gun was pointed in his face.

The victim who asked to not be identified says he was parking outside his home in the 5600 block of Castle Glade Drive just after midnight when a car that was parked down the street followed him.

He remembers a teenager getting out of the passenger seat.

“He asked for help. I was like, ‘yeah what’s up buddy, what do you need?’ He pulled the gun out, pointed it to my heart, my chest, and he told me, ‘give me your wallet, and where are the keys?’” he said.

Within 30 seconds—he decides to do what they ask and waited for the teens to leave.

“I notice the TV’s on so I know my parents were right there, I bang on the door, bam bam bam. Call 911 right now,” he said.

The San Antonio Police Department says the three teens crashed the victim’s car at the intersection of I-35 and Eisenhauer Road. The victim’s car was totaled.

The suspects then got into another car at the nearby Quick Trip and took off.

Police say they pursued the vehicle until it crashed near Expedition Way and Houston Street. The vehicle slid off the roadway and got stuck in a ditch. When they crashed, police say all three suspects ran away but were caught.

One of the teens was caught by an SAPD K-9 unit 10 minutes after the crash occurred.

Looking back—the victim says he’s grateful he’s alive and made it home to his family.

“My whole life flashed before my eyes, that was the first time I’ve ever seen anything like that. I was scared because I thought I was never going to see [my family] again,” the victim said.

He says he’ll be more aware of his surroundings from here on out.

“I’m not going to be the same anymore, driving isn’t going to be the same anymore,” he said.