Migrants mostly from Cuba, Venezuela and Guatemala gather under Del Rio bridge, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO — Del Rio authorities said there are around 200 migrants under a bridge in Del Rio mainly from Cuba, Venezuela and Guatemala.

Officials said those migrants are expected to be transported Sunday evening and U.S. Customs and Border Protection buses are on the way as of 3 p.m.

On Nov. 17, KENS 5 spoke to authorities at the border. They told us they were preparing for another potential surge along the Southwest border.

This comes two months after nearly 15,000 migrants gathered under the International Bridge in Del Rio.

In Eagle Pass, Governor Greg Abbott has deployed hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS State Troopers to stand in guard over the border.

It’s called Operation Steel Curtain, and the mission is to prevent another massive surge of migrants at the border.

The troops have created a barrier using manpower, vehicles, and shipping containers to secure the area under the International Bridges in Eagle Pass.

“Our number one goal is to deter,” said Lt. Col. Mark Fitzgerald, Texas National Guard Task Force Commander leading the efforts in Eagle Pass and Del Rio.