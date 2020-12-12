Funeral fundraiser set for roller skating murder victim following arrests

The arrest of a capital murder suspect in the killing of Giovanna Barrera comes right before a drive to offset her funeral expenses.

SAN ANTONIO — A BBQ plate sale is being held Saturday at noon for Giovanna 'Gigi' Barrera.

In a Facebook post, her cousin Jake Ortiz said the $10 plate proceeds would go toward her funeral expenses.

"I'm glad to say they found the persons involved in the murder of my lil cousin," he said.

The puzzle pieces kept falling into place for Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies. Barrera was shot to death in her driveway on Wednesday.

"She was distracted – taking off her roller skates and getting ready to go inside for dinner," Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

An arrest warrant said the murder happened just after 1:30 pm in the 7600 block of Tarrasa. Barrera was in her driveway.

Investigators said Daniel Calvillo approached the 24-year-old – demanding her cell phone. The warrant said she refused and even dropped her phone on the floor of her vehicle.

"It appears Calvillo in cold blood – at close range shot her in the head," Salazar said. "Killed her right there with what we gather to be very little remorse, at all."

Deputies said the 28-year-old went back to a Chevrolet HHR where Keyana Jones waited. He took off from the scene, but investigators said they caught an image of the vehicle on home security video in the area.

Salazar informed the media on Barrera's killing details – including basic suspect vehicle information. It caught a tipster's attention.

The warrant said that led them to Jones, surveillance of the two and a traffic stop yielding their arrest.

"They found them to be in possession of a weapon that we believe to be the murder weapon, at this point," Salazar said.

The warrant said Jones confessed to seeing Barrera sitting in the passenger's side of a blue vehicle with her legs hanging out. According to the document, she heard Calvillo say, "Give me your phone." Deputies said she heard Barrera refuse and, then, gunfire.

Investigators said when Calvillo got back in the vehicle he said, "I shot that lady in the head."

Deputies said Calvillo would only admit to owning a .380 caliber handgun. According to Salazar, it's the same one found in the traffic stop and the weapon from murder.

Calvillo is facing charges of capital murder and a felony weapons offense. Jones is looking at a felony weapons charge with the possibility of a capital murder upgrade.