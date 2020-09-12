Woman shot to death on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are trying to figure out who killed a woman Wednesday afternoon.

The victim died at the scene in a residential neighborhood. Deputies got called out just before 2 p.m. to the 7600 block of Tarrasa.

So far, only a vague suspect description has been released. BCSO is searching for a black and silver PT Cruiser that fled in unknown direction. If you have any information that can help, contact BCSO through the Crime Stoppers tip line by calling (210) 224-STOP (7868). You can remain anonymous.