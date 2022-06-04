Firetruck slams into apartment building after being hit by speeding car

The people in the car got out and ran, witnesses said. No one was hurt, but 17 residents in the apartment building now need a new place to live.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A firetruck crashed into an apartment building after it was hit by a speeding car late Tuesday night. It happened at the intersection of West Quill Drive and Hillcrest Drive, south of Northwest Loop 410.

After the car hit the fire engine from the San Antonio Fire Department around 10:30 p.m., it lost control and took out the staircase of the building. Police said witnesses saw the people in the car run after the accident.

Luckily no one remaining on the scene was injured, but 17 residents from the apartment complex are now displaced because of the damage to eight units.

Engine 27 had been responding to a structure fire at the time of the incident.