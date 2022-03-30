Demolition of fire-stricken San Antonio property could happen as early as next week

The area has been the site of several fires in recent days.

SAN ANTONIO — When firefighters arrived at a smoking Friedrich complex Tuesday evening, they were on familiar ground—the abandoned they were working to save had burned "several times in the last several weeks," authorities said.

24 fire units have been called to the abandoned Friedrich building on East Commerce for a fire. Yet another in a series of suspicious fires in the area lately. Posted by Sue Calberg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The fire danger has continued, but relief may be just around the corner. A spokesperson for the San Antonio Housing Trust says they are working on a permanent fix for the development project which has been stuck in bureaucratic purgatory for years.

After years of delays, the representative says, they expect to have emergency permits by next week to start demolition work. Read the full statement here:

"Provident Realty Advisors is partnering with SAHT PFC to redevelop the non-historic portions of the Friedrich complex. The demolition of the non-historic portions of site have been delayed due to pending approvals needed from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The developer is ready to start, they just need the go ahead from HUD.

"Last Wednesday afternoon, I was notified of a small fire in one of the empty areas of the complex, and the San Antonio Fire Department sent a crew to the site. It appeared that someone broke through the construction security fence and entered the property. The development team sent a crew to re-secure the perimeter security fencing.

"The next day I personally walked the site with SAFD teams and provided updated access codes and contact information of the development team. We agreed the best solution is to try and begin the demolition process as quickly as possible. We also contacted Eastside SAFFE to provide courtesy SAPD shift patrols over the next 14 days.

"Following my meeting with SAFD, I reached out directly to HUD Headquarters in Washington D.C. to request HUD leadership provide expedited emergency authorization to proceed with demolition, relaying the urgency and alignment with SAFD. The next morning we received a response stating they may be able to provide that emergency clearance as early as this week.