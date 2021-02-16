Fake CenterPoint employees trying to gain access to people's homes, HPD says

Police say the current power outage due to the winter storm does not require for workers to access your home.

HOUSTON — Houston police have a warning for residents as they continue to experience power outages during the winter storm.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they have received reports of people impersonating CenterPoint workers with the goal of gaining access to your home.

The chief said the impersonators victimize the residents once they gain access.

The outages in Houston due to the severe weather do not require CenterPoint workers to enter residences.

Please call 911 if you observe suspicious behavior.