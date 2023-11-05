Man charged with DWI after crashing into wall, rolling onto airport property, police say

The vehicle damaged a concrete wall, fence, electrical pole and wires.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated after he crashed into a wall, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday on Isom and Sandau Road on the city's north side.

When authorities arrived, they found the man, who is in his 20s, by his car after it had rolled onto San Antonio International Airport property. The vehicle damaged a concrete wall, fence, electrical pole and wires. CPS Energy crews were working to make the repairs.

The driver was given a field sobriety test. They were arrested and charged with DWI, police said.