SAN ANTONIO — There isn’t much left of a deadly crash on the northeast side of Converse Tuesday night that killed Rodner Rheiner, a retired assistant chief with the community's police department.

According to Converse Police officials, Rheiner's SUV was stopped at a traffic light on Nacogdoches when it was rear-ended by a Toyota Tacoma driving at a high speeds. Rheiner was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

On Wednesday, debris from that accident could still be seen on the roads.

The driver of the Tacoma, 23-year-old Jeanne Coutros, was originally pulled over by a San Antonio Police officer, but took off. She was eventually taken into custody later on, on charges of intoxication manslaughter and evading arrest.

"It hits me hard because I've known Rex since 2006 and he did so much for the community," Converse Mayor Alfred Suarez said in the aftermath of the crash.

A graduate of the FBI National Academy and Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas, Rheiner worked for the Converse Police Department for nearly 30 years, beginning in 1989 and working his way through the ranks before being promoted to assistant chief in 2007.

He retired a decade later, but not without leaving his mark on those around him.

Assistant Police Chief Pam Hunt now holds his former position and remembers her time with him.

"Rex lived for the day and he would tell you there is no guaranteed tomorrow," Hunt said.

In a statement from CPD, officials said Rheiner was a highly-regarded leader who impacted the department in many positive ways. It went on to describe how he could always be found encouraging the officers, pushing them to better themselves and the department though training and education.

Rheiner dedicated his life to serving the community as a law enforcement officer.

"Rex was the type of guy who would always joke around and make you laugh," Suarez said. "He was a good guy. It's just a tragic loss today."