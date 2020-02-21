SAN ANTONIO — A Cibolo Police officer was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with possession of child pornography, authorities say, after the department was notified of an active warrant from the Texas Attorney General's Office.

It's unknown how long Chris Ybarra has been a member of the Cibolo Police Department, but CPD authorities say he was placed on leave after the arrest.

"The Cibolo Police Department is cooperating with the investigation and will continue to assist in whatever capacity that we can," a statement from the department reads.

We are working to learn more details about the case.