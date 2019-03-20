SAN ANTONIO — Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Department have arrested a woman they say stole several pieces of jewelry worth more than $7,000 from an elderly woman she had been hired to take care of.

32-year-old Jessica Lynn McGraw faces a felony theft charge. According to an affidavit, McGraw works for Lone Star Home Health Services and had been assigned to care for the woman for a few hours daily.

Investigators say that between February 2 and February 4, McGraw entered her patient's bedroom without permission and stole several items of jewelry from the room. She then allegedly took it to a Gold Cash Exchange on the southwest side, where she sold several items.

The pieces McGraw sold include an engagement ring and wedding band set worth $2,500; a pendant and necklace valued at $3,372.30; several pairs of earrings; and a diamond anniversary ring, according to the affidavit. In total, investigators say the stolen jewelry is valued at $7,498.30.

BCSO investigators say they interviewed McGraw in connection to the thefts, during which she admitting to stealing and selling the jewelry. She also told investigators that she pawned more jewelry at a southwest side pawn shop in addition to selling items at the Gold Cash Exchange.