BCSO: Suspect walking through west Bexar County neighborhood threatens law enforcement with rifle

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office told residents to avoid a neighborhood in west Bexar County because a person was walking through the area with a rifle, threatening law enforcement.

They said in a post on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon that the disturbance was happening in the 2800 block of High Castle off Highway 211, and asked people who live in the area to stay in their homes as authorities try to take the suspect into custody.

Sheriff Javier Salazar provided further updates a few hours after BCSO's emergency alert was issued. Salazar said deputies were called to the 2800 block of High Castle around 2 p.m. Sunday, where residents reported a disturbance with a gun. Salazar said deputies determined there was a domestic dispute between a 55-year-old man and a young woman who lives with him at his residence.

When deputies arrived at the residence, the man stepped out of his house "geared up," Salazar said, and was wearing a kevlar vest and brandishing an AR-15 style rifle. The deputies took cover, and the suspect retreated back into the home.

The sheriff said he believes the man " is going through "some sort of mental episode." He's left the home several times and established communication with deputies and negotiators.

Salazar urged the suspect to turn himself in, saying he's "doing great" in communication with the sheriff's office.