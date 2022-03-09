BCSO credits social media for quick arrest of hit-and-run suspect

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the suspect's coworkers called him to say his truck was all over social media.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is crediting social media for quickly finding a truck driver who allegedly ran over a man with his loaded flatbed trailer on Friday.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said it all began when 30-year-old Yudi Samir Aguilar cut off an 18-wheeler while driving his Dodge truck along highway 90. Then the driver of the 18-wheeler sped around and cut off Aguilar in return. Salazar said it appeared the vehicles clipped one another at some point.

Salazar said the two drivers pulled over, left their vehicles and confronted each other.

"At a certain point, the suspect got back into his truck and began to leave the scene. The victim pulled out to prevent him from escaping and as the suspect tried to pass him, he actually ran over the victim with the trailer and the heavy equipment on it," said Salazar.

Salazar said Aguilar didn't stop to help the victim and drove off. The victim was left behind with a broken leg but managed to get up and call for help.

"This man is lucky to be alive," said Salazar.

Deputies began searching for the suspect and put a call out for help on social media.

"Those social media posts and the media attention was what prompted this suspect's coworkers to call him and say he was all over the place. That his vehicle was being blasted all over the air waves and that he may want to consider turning himself in," said Salazar.

Salazar said Aguilar claimed he was planning to turn himself in Saturday morning but deputies found him before he could during routine patrol.