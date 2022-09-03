BCSO searching for hit-and-run suspect

Bexar County Sheriff's say the driver of the dodge cut off another driver while pulling out of Grosenbacher Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for the driver of a 2015 Dodge Ram Dully, who is accused of hitting another driver then driving off.

The two drivers started engaging with each other continuing off of the Montgomery exit. The suspect hit the other driver with his trailer, causing bodily injury, BCSO said.

BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE NEEDS YOUR HELP. Preliminarily information: Unknown Suspect was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 2, 2022

After the collision, the suspect drove off and BCSO is now looking for the driver. BCSO is asking for assistance in finding the suspect/vehicle and did note that the address for the suspect is incorrect.