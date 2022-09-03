BCSO searching for hit-and-run suspect

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for the driver of a 2015 Dodge Ram Dully, who is accused of hitting another driver then driving off.
Bexar County Sheriff's say the driver of the Dodge cut off another driver while pulling out of Grosenbacher Road.
The two drivers started engaging with each other continuing off of the Montgomery exit. The suspect hit the other driver with his trailer, causing bodily injury, BCSO said.
After the collision, the suspect drove off and BCSO is now looking for the driver. BCSO is asking for assistance in finding the suspect/vehicle and did note that the address for the suspect is incorrect.
Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at (210) 335-6000.