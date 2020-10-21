Austin police searching for 2 suspects in series of aggravated robberies

Two of the robberies occurred on Oct. 5 and two on Oct. 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects in a series of recent aggravated robberies, some involving University of Texas students.

APD said two men, armed with semi-automatic handguns, have been targeting women walking alone.

The robberies occurred at 9:27 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 12:54 a.m. and 12:59 a.m. on Oct. 6. The crimes occurred at 10201 Stonelake Blvd., 1300 Crossing Place, 704 W. 24th St. and the intersection of West 25th and Leon streets.

"It's so nerve-wracking 'cause we live right around here. We're always together, and we make sure we always [we] are not alone at night," UT sophomore Olivia Cohen told KVUE.

Both suspects are described as Black men in their early 20s. They are between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall and were both wearing black face coverings over the lower half of their faces, black hoodies, black pants and black shoes.

The suspects were last seen in a dark-colored, older model sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.

The individual in the video and photo below is a person of interest. APD said he used one of the victim's credit cards at the Onion Creek Food Mart located at 2107 Boca Raton Drive at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips. You can also submit tips on APD’s app, Austin PD, or through the Crime Stoppers website.

After a campus safety group called for help following the recent increase in crime near the UT campus, Gov. Greg Abbott said he plans to increase DPS presence in the area.