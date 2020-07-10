Police say robbery suspects could be targeting UT students walking alone at night

The University of Texas is investigating four cases, three of which involved students.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after reports that aggravated robbery suspects could be targeting female University of Texas students walking alone at night.

According to university police on Wednesday, the APD is investigating four cases, three of which involved students.

The incident locations include:

Oct. 5 at 11:05 p.m., 1300 Crossing Place (Southeast Austin)

Oct. 6 at 12:59 a.m., 25th and Leon Street (West Campus)

Oct. 6 at 2:49 a.m., 700 W. 24th Street (West Campus)

The suspects are described as two armed Black males in a dark sedan-like vehicle. University police and the APD are actively looking for them.

Students first received notification of the incidents through email and app, but few took notice of it.

"It's just one of those things where it's just like, you never think about it affecting you until it actually affects you," said Vish Raghunath, a freshman who lives off-campus.

For years, safety group SafeHorns has called on UT and the City of Austin to provide more funding for safety and security on and around campus. Joell McNew said SafeHorns was disappointed to hear the notification came through "basically a mobile app."

"If there is no arrest made and there is a potential threat to someone's life like this situation, we want an alert right away," McNew said. "Students should be notified immediately."

If you have any information call 311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

On Thursday, UT police reported another off-campus robbery occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of San Pedro St.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic male with a black shirt, skinny jeans, a bandana over his face, and possibly wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt. The second was described only as wearing a black sweater.

The victims in this case were not described, however, the Austin Police Association reported that subjects with guns assaulted a victim and removed property from the residence. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The University of Texas Police Department provided the following tips:

Don’t walk alone.

Call 911 anytime you feel unsafe.

Download the LiveSafe at UT Austin app for immediate access to UTPD dispatch and utilize the Virtual Walk feature to invite contacts in your phone to virtually follow your walk.

Students who have been or know someone who has been a victim of a crime can contact Student Emergency Services. And the Victims Advocate Network also supports UT employees, staff, students and visitors who have been the victim of a crime.