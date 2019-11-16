SAN ANTONIO — Four days after a fire at San Antonio College caused about $50,000 in damage, according to authorities, a 19-year-old suspect is in custody.

San Antonio Fire officials took Shedeur Keener into custody Friday after saying he admitted to the fire, as well as two others. As he was being arrested, Keener told local reporters the fire was "an accident," and then "an experiment."

"It's complicated. I am sorry," he continued. "Didn't mean for anyone to get hurt or anything like that."

SAFD Spokesperson Joe Arrington said investigation efforts with Alamo College helped authorities pinpoint Keener as a person of interest. They say he doesn't have a criminal history.

"To our knowledge, there's nothing prior of note, especially not of arson," Arrington said. "He is an adult; he knows what he was doing. Fortunately we were able to apprehend Mr. Keener before he was able to harm himself or someone else."

Arrington provided no further details on the San Antonio College incident other than it started in a bathroom trash can.

Keener faces felony arson charges, and could be in jail for up to 20 years if he is found guilty.

