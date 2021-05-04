6 family members killed in murder-suicide, Allen police say

An exact motive is not clear at this time, police said.

ALLEN, Texas — Six people were found dead overnight Monday in Allen, police told WFAA. Officials believe all six people were members of the same family.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to a home on the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive after a family friend called authorities because they were concerned at least one person in the home was suicidal.

When officers arrived, they found six people dead. The family members ranged in age from a 19-year-old to a grandmother, though officials said they are not yet sure of her exact age.

An exact motive is not clear at this time, police said, but a spokesperson told WFAA that investigators believe two brothers who lived in the home might have had a plan to take their own lives.

Police said Monday there was no threat to the public.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line is also available as a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.