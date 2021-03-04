Update: Police searching for suspect after fourth kidnapping attempt Sunday in Denton County

Authorities said three attempted kidnappings were reported in Corinth. A third incident was reported in south Denton.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Updated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with additional information about a fourth attempted kidnapping.

Authorities in Denton County are searching for a man they believe has been involved in multiple attempted kidnappings over the past week, including a new incident that happened Sunday afternoon.

This latest incident happened around 12:35 p.m. on Lake Sharon between FM 2499 and Oakmont, Corinth police said.

The man tried to get a woman into his car, though he did not display a firearm in this instance, according to police. He was wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a medical mask.

Police posted a photo of the car the man was in, shown below. The car appears to be a grey SUV. Officials are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to immediately call 911.

Corinth police said they believe the man was the same person who was involved in two attempted kidnappings on Saturday, one in Corinth and the other in Denton.

On Saturday morning, police believe the same man tried to kidnap a woman who was jogging in Corinth, officials said.

The woman told police she was running around 11:30 a.m. near Oakmont and Park Palisades Drive when a lighter grey 4-door sedan, possibly a Mercury, with an unknown license plate pulled up next to her.

The vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and that's when the driver pulled out a handgun and told the woman to get inside his vehicle, police said. The man continued to yell at the victim while waving the handgun.

The woman was able to run away, went to a nearby house, and asked for help. Police said the driver left the area and headed north on Oakmont Drive.

"Today’s incident occurred in broad daylight. Help us identify this individual before he acts again," Corinth police said.

Investigators said the man was wearing a medical-style mask, sunglasses, and a light-colored hoodie. Officials did not release specific details about the man's physical appearance.

It's the second time an incident like this has happened this week, Corinth police said. The first incident occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday when it was still dark outside.

The Thursday incident happened near the 100 block of Burl Street. The suspect in that incident was wearing a ski mask, black hoodie and black jeans, police said. He approached a woman on her front porch and told her to be quiet and come with him. She instead ran inside and called police, according to officials. The man then ran away on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle he was driving is asked to call 911 or Corinth police at 940-349-1600, option 9.

The Denton Police Department said they are also investigating a similar incident that occurred 15 minutes after the attempted kidnapping Saturday in Corinth.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Del Mar Court in south Denton. Officials said a woman was walking her dog when a man in an SUV pulled out a gun and told her to get in the vehicle. She got in the car but was able to escape the vehicle after a short distance, police said.

Authorities were not able to locate the man because he drove away from the scene. The victim said the man was driving a silver or light blue older SUV with a dark interior, pictured below. Corinth police said the victim in the attempted kidnapping earlier Saturday morning confirmed the below vehicle matched the one used in that incident.

The Denton Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in an aggravated kidnapping. Read more: https://t.co/wFAOLyY4VR pic.twitter.com/i3ha4yggPO — Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) April 3, 2021

Anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle matching this description is asked to call 911. Denton police are also asking those with information about the suspect to call them at 940-349-7812.

Police are urging pedestrians to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings and encouraging them to walk or run with a partner and keep headphones at a low volume.