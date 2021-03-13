Community rallies to help San Antonio veteran find missing specialized wheelchair

Colton Read said he believes his wheelchair fell off his truck while he was driving on the highway. It's green and has "Ally" written on it.

SAN ANTONIO — A double-amputee and San Antonio veteran needs help finding his custom wheelchair, which he believes fell off his truck while he was driving on the highway.

U.S. Air Force veteran Colton Read said he was driving on 410 Tuesday on the city’s east side when his wheelchair came undone and fell off. He said he drove the entire route three times, but only found his strap in the middle of the road.

“It was like I was losing my mobility. I lost my legs all over again,” Read said. “I’ve been trying to do everything to get it back.”

Read has used a wheelchair for more than a decade. Before he was deployed to Afghanistan, he had gall bladder surgery. But he says the operation went horribly wrong and blood supply was cut off to his limbs

“There was nothing they could do except remove my legs. I’ve been in a wheelchair ever since,” Read said.

He decided to ask friends on social media to help him track down his wheelchair. Since making a Facebook post, it’s been shared 4,000 times.

“It’s blown me away. I was hoping to just get my friends to be on the lookout. I never expected it to be shared as much as it has. It’s meant a lot,” he said.

People have offered manual chairs, but Read already has one. KENS 5 viewers have even come forward to offer money, and one woman was willing to provide a used power chair for free.

But Read said the wheelchair he needs is a unique design that’s specifically tailored for him.

“It’s actually built on a Segway. It gives me more ability than an average wheelchair,” he said.

At this time, Read is unable to do his job with his manual chair because it doesn’t work for his large truck. A local nonprofit organization said they could replace the chair, but he declined. Read said he didn’t want to take away from another person who may need it.

He remains hopeful that he’ll get his chair back. If you have any information, e-mail him at colton.read@gmail.com