Trish DeBerry set to take over as CEO of Centro San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Trish DeBerry is set to become the new CEO of Centro San Antonio, the non-profit says.

The former Precinct 3 commissioner and county judge candidate will take the helm of the organization as CEO Matt Brown steps down in July. He's been in the position for about four years, and Centro says he's resigning so that he can go back to his home of California and spend more time with family.

Centro is a non-profit with the stated goal of catalyzing "a more beautiful, welcoming, playful, and prosperous downtown in the Spirit of San Antonio that amplifies our culture, heritage, and spirit."

Per their website, they work to manage the city's downtown Public Improvement District with a team of people who work to keep the area safe and clean. They also host events, bring in public art, and provide support for small businesses.

Centro says their board voted unanimously to make DeBerry the next CEO, and added that she was named the chair of the board in April after Rene Garcia died. Their press release included a statement from DeBerry.

“I appreciate the overwhelming support and vote of confidence by the Centro San Antonio Board of Directors. Under Matt’s leadership, the Centro team has laid a great foundation that will enable downtown to build incredible momentum. There is a lot of work ahead as we engage with partners to execute the Downtown Tomorrow Strategy, while addressing pressing issues today like office vacancy and continuing to improve our core business of making downtown clean and safe. I look forward to leading Centro to the next level as we make downtown even more beautiful and welcoming for locals and visitors alike.”