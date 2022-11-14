'It breaks my heart' | Second teen dies after weekend rollover, roadside memorial grows

A cross stands tall among a bed of flowers but wreckage remains from the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A roadside memorial is growing for two teens who died in a rollover crash over the weekend on the city's south side.

After midnight on Saturday, police responded to the I-35 Access Road near Somerset Road for a reported rollover crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a badly crashed vehicle and four injured teenage boys. One of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 17-year-old Adrian Rincon.

Late Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed a second teen died as a result of the rollover. He was identified as 16-year-old Nicholas Talamantez.

"It's very sad. It honestly breaks my heart and it makes me want to cry to be honest. I'm sorry," said Nathan Herrera.

Herrera visited the memorial with his mother to pay his respects to Rincon. He said he was a good kid and had a lot of friends. Herrera also knew Rincon's younger brother Gabriel.

The Rincon family told KENS 5 Gabriel was in the car at the time of the rollover crash. He survived but Herrera said he showed up to school on Monday in an arm sling.

"I was talking to him. He was kind of down and he didn't want to talk about it," said Herrera.

Herrera said he is praying for the family.

The Rincon family is raising money for their son's funeral service on Go Fund Me. The organizer of the online fundraiser write: "Hi everyone, after experiencing a sudden death from such a bright soul whom passed from a car accident. Any small thing will help with his funeral and memorial to finally put him at rest. We appreciate every little dollar, thank you for y’all’s time of day."

Northside ISD confirmed Rincon was a student at John Jay High School. Principal Teresa Cuellar-Hernandez sent the following statement:

On behalf of the entire Mustang family our hearts go out to the family. This is a very difficult time for the family, our school, and the community. Our Mustang counselors along with NISD Counseling Department’s Grief Response Team has provided support for students and staff.