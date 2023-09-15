SAPA! waiving dog adoption fees for one week in September

The dogs have been prepped and vaccinated, and are just waiting for a loving family to take them in.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio families looking to give a furry companion a home for the holiday season won't have to pay an adoption fee if they connect with a dog at a San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) shelter this month.

From Saturday until Sept. 24, SAPA! officials are waiving those fees and instead asking for a minimum $10 donation to bring home a new pet from any of its three locations:

SAPS! Rescue Center (4710 Highway 151 Building #1)

SAPA! Medical Care Center (9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109)

Petco Love Adoption Center (6001 NW Loop 410, Suite 103)

Taking advantage of the deal means not only bringing a furr-ever companion home, but freeing up vital kennel space for others who need shelter.

SAPA! says all dogs up for adoption at its facilities have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and treated for flea prevention and heartworm. Among those listed online as being available for adoption this week: a 2-year-old Husky/blue heeler mix named Maya, a 1-year-old shepherd named Jeepers and an even younger Terrier pup named Douglas.

The deal applies only to dogs.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.