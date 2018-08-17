A new report ranks San Antonio as one of the top 10 deadliest cities in Texas for DUI's, just behind Houston.

The researchers behind the study hope that these finding will be a wake-up call and possibly save a life in the future.

Across the state, there are thousands of crashes involving drunk drivers every year. According to the consumer research company Value Penguins, some cities, including San Antonio, are deadlier than others.

The report revealed that San Antonio's DUI fatality rate is 56 percent higher than that of other large cities in Texas and 77 percent higher than the overall Texas average.

"We really want to emphasize safety such as designated drivers or calling a taxi or an Uber for a friend who is drinking, and to really emphasize that it is a community problem and it's a safety issue," research analyst Bailey Peterson said.

Azeza Salama is the coordinator of volunteer resources for the local Mothers Against Drunk Driving affiliate. She says that these statistics are more than just numbers to the organization.

"It's unfortunate that we see a consistent number of lives that are being lost every year," Salama said. "It's a senseless crime."

Salama added that the organization works to raise awareness and show support to victims through its 5K Walk, which is scheduled for November 3 this year.

"Say something about it. Do something about it, because you know better,” she said. “So do better. And it's just about having those conversations and holding people accountable, holding ourselves accountable."

