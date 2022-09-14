New details revealed the capture of Hollywood Park murder suspect

Chief Prichard has been in law enforcement for 20 years and has seen his fair share of crime scenes. He said the scene at Rose Bistro was bad.

SAN ANTONIO — Hollywood Park Police is revealing new insight into a 48-hour manhunt to catch an accused killer.

Darrick Davon Oliver Jr. sits in the Bexar County Jail. On Sunday, the suspect is accused of shooting and killing two people at the Rose Bistro. One of the victims was a law school graduate out celebrating a new job. Police say the 22-year-old was found hiding at his grandfather's home in Waco.

Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard told KENS 5 the suspect's own mother helped too. The chief said the mom spoke to her son and told him to surrender. Prichard said a small DPS plane brought Oliver back to Bexar County.

Chief Prichard has been in law enforcement for 20 years and has seen his fair share of crime scenes. He said the scene at Rose Bistro was bad.

"This one ranks right up there with the worst," he said.

Three people were shot, two of them including Alaina Henderson were killed. Her mother told KENS 5 the law school graduate was out celebrating after landing a new job. Police said she was an innocent victim. Investigators said Oliver got into a disagreement and then opened fire.

"We felt pretty good he was going to leave town," he said.

Prichard said it was non-stop work for his department and other agencies to find Oliver. On Tuesday, the wanted suspect was located in Waco.

"In these types of cases, you can't rest until you have something to work on," the chief said.

This type of crime doesn't happen often in Hollywood Park.

"We have a couple of officers that have been here for 20 plus years, they have never heard of a homicide, much less a double-homicide in Hollywood Park," Prichard said.

KENS 5 also obtained an affidavit which revealed what lead up to the shooting. According to documents, Oliver got into an argument over someone hitting on his girlfriend and her friend.

Henderson's mom told KENS 5 she is relieved Oliver is off the streets.

"I feel sad for all the families that have been torn apart by this tragedy, including his," the mom said. "It doesn't take away the pain, but to know that he is off the streets and can't do anymore senseless harm makes me relieved."