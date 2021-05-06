$20 million dollar lawsuit filed by family of Beatrice Gonzalez, bicyclist killed by alleged drunk driver

The suit is seeking a trial.

SAN ANTONIO — The same day Beatrice Gonzalez was laid to rest, the Gonzalez family's attorney announced they would be suing for a large sum.

“Of course, money can’t bring your loved one back, but it’s about accountability for the people involved,” said Jacob Longoria, Beatrice Gonzalez's friend.

Gonzalez was killed in early April after San Antonio Police say 24-year-old Samantha Castillo drove drunk and hit Gonzalez while she rode down St. Mary’s Street with a group of cyclists.

“It keeps us on edge, because you shouldn’t have to look over you shoulder every time you’re on your bike,” Longoria said.

The family has filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit against Castillo, saying she was a danger to herself and others.

The lawsuit was also filed against the bar on St. Mary’s Street – identified as "Unknown Bar X" – which authorities say sold Castillo her drinks, alleging she “consumed numerous alcoholic beverages which were provided, sold or served by the employees of Defendant Unknown Bar X.”

A report from AAA Texas shows that even though driving dropped in 2020, the number of bicyclist killed in car crashes increased by 16%.

“It’s certainly concerning, but it’s not surprising,” said Bryan Martin, with Bike San Antonio.

To stay as safe as possible, experts say bicyclist should remember to signal before all turns, always wear a helmet, and wear bright colors when riding during the day and reflective gear when riding at night.

“We only have so many precious moments in this world and we never know when it’s our turn to go,” Martin said.