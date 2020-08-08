KENS 5 & Communities in Schools need your help to Stuff the Bus

The annual school supply drive helps students in over 100 schools across Bexar County.

The first day of school will look and feel a lot different this year for students across Bexar County.

Whether students are starting off the year virtually, or on-campus with face to face instruction, they need all of the appropriate school supplies.

That’s why KENS5 has partnered with Communities in Schools San Antonio to help Stuff the Bus, and ensure every child has what they need to kick off the school year.

“All of our families live at or below poverty, and so when people make a donation to Communities in Schools, they're allowing several thousands of families who've been affected by recent furloughs and job losses to not worry about that expense,” said Felisha Sanchez, Director of Marketing for CIS.

CIS supports students in over 100 schools across Bexar County, and they’re asking for the public’s support in donating school supplies.

Sanchez said starting off the year with all the needed supplies, helps students both academically and emotionally.

“By allowing people to donate school supplies, it takes that insecurity off of our students and they can just start their school year off right, and feeling confident they have all the tools that they need, just like all the other students,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez joined her CIS colleagues at the HEB plus! store off 1604 and Bandera Saturday to collect supplies in person.

CIS held the in-person Stuff the Bus supply drive at HEB stores across San Antonio on Saturday.

It’s a partnership that supports HEB’s commitment to education and Texas students.

“This is part of who we are as a company. It's that spirit of giving. And right now, it's all about Texans helping Texans and coming together in these unprecedented times to make sure we're supporting our students, both at poverty and below poverty, to give them some dignity and some excitement when they get those school supplies,” said Julie Bedingfield, HEB Public Affairs.

Sanchez said the Coronavirus pandemic has forced the organization to rethink how they collect supplies this year after only being able to hold one day of in-person collections.

She said CIS usually collects 32 tons of supplies worth $600,000, but this year they’re expecting a lower amount collected due to the pandemic.

If you weren’t able to donate in-person on Saturday, CIS is collecting monetary donations online through the end of August.

And, mark your calendars for Wednesday, August 12. KENS5 is partnering with CIS to host a Virtual Stuff the Bus Telethon.

The telethon will start at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and go through 6 p.m.

Sanchez said every little bit helps to ensure students are ready to kick off the year with everything they need.

“Whether it's $5, that helps fills a pencil pouch, or whether it's $50 to help a pair of siblings, that money will be used to purchase school supplies, uniforms that school students need, and then also help out with technology. So, all students have the technology in their hands to help with distance learning and to be part of the virtual classroom,” said Sanchez.