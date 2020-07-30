KENS CARES: Help us Stuff the Bus to provide kids in need with the tools they need to succeed in school

This year, the Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive will be a virtual fundraiser! We are raising money to ensure that students at 100 schools in the greater San Antonio area have the school supplies, uniforms and technology they need to succeed.
Although there are a few detours this year, our commitment to providing free school supplies to thousands of under-served students remains the same.
Many of the families served by Communities In Schools are below the poverty line and cannot afford all the supplies their children need to start the school year.
With recent job losses and furloughs, the CIS-SA Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive alleviates the stress of back-to-school expenses and allows students to focus on their education with the tools they need.
This year, school supplies will also be available for students who choose distance learning so they also have the tools they need at home.
WAYS TO DONATE
Please help KENS 5 and Communities In Schools reach their goal of $300,000. Here’s how you can donate to Stuff The Bus to help kids in need:
- Donate securely online through August 31: https://bit.ly/2ZTWSf8
- On August 8, H-E-B will conduct a community-wide school supply drive for CIS-SA Stuff The Bus. Drop off new schools supplies at any participating H-E-B or give at the cash register.
- On August 12, call in to the KENS 5 phone bank to make a monetary donation directly to Stuff The Bus.
ABOUT COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS OF SAN ANTONIO (CIS-SA): Working directly in 100+ schools across 12 school districts, Communities In Schools builds relationships that empower students to stay in school and succeed in life. Their school-based staff partner with teachers to identify challenges students face in class or at home and coordinate with community partners to bring outside resources inside schools. From immediate needs like food or clothing to more complex ones like counseling or emotional support to help students succeed.