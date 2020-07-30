KENS CARES: Help us Stuff the Bus to provide kids in need with the tools they need to succeed in school

Donate to the 2020 Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive so students in need can focus on their education.

This year, the Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive will be a virtual fundraiser! We are raising money to ensure that students at 100 schools in the greater San Antonio area have the school supplies, uniforms and technology they need to succeed.

Although there are a few detours this year, our commitment to providing free school supplies to thousands of under-served students remains the same.

Many of the families served by Communities In Schools are below the poverty line and cannot afford all the supplies their children need to start the school year.

With recent job losses and furloughs, the CIS-SA Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive alleviates the stress of back-to-school expenses and allows students to focus on their education with the tools they need.

This year, school supplies will also be available for students who choose distance learning so they also have the tools they need at home.

WAYS TO DONATE

Please help KENS 5 and Communities In Schools reach their goal of $300,000. Here’s how you can donate to Stuff The Bus to help kids in need:

Donate securely online through August 31: https://bit.ly/2ZTWSf8

On August 8, H-E-B will conduct a community-wide school supply drive for CIS-SA Stuff The Bus. Drop off new schools supplies at any participating H-E-B or give at the cash register.

On August 12, call in to the KENS 5 phone bank to make a monetary donation directly to Stuff The Bus.