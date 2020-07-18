'I wasn't happy when I found out': City leaders say state exemptions allowed multiple large events to unfold in SA as COVID-19 surged

Two events in recent weeks included dozens of attendants and participants.

SAN ANTONIO — During a time when novel coronavirus cases were beginning to surge in San Antonio, events were going off, seemingly uninterrupted by the pandemic, at a city-owned venue. The development is raising concerns over why local leaders would allow a dance competition to unfold in late June, as well as a Fourth of July concert a few weeks later, at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in the heart of the community.

KENS 5 asked Mayor Ron Nirenberg about these two particular events, which was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

"I wasn't happy about it when I found out," he said.

The first was a dance competition that lasted four days, according to the city's website. It happened in the last full week of June, which was the same week San Antonio surpassed 100 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

The second, more recent event was on July 4 by The Heart of Texas Concert Band. Their concert came just two days after officials pleaded with people to stay home.

On July 2, the mayor along with officials, and hospital leaders held a news conference about the dangers of gatherings during the holiday weekend.

"The most patriotic thing you can do this Independence Day is to heed the warnings," he said.

Artie Gonzales, vice president of Heart of Texas, said they played it safe at the event, which was streamed online.

"People were wondering, 'Are you playing with fire?' he said. "No."

Gonzales said around 50 people were in the audience at the venue, which seats more than 2,300.

"We all heeded the six-foot social distancing orders," he said. "We all want a big crowd, but we are glad it didn't happen, because of the concerns of the virus. We were glad to perform for the city, and we hope it was well-received."

Nirenberg cited the state's orders regarding the events being allowed to happen.

"There is a huge list of exceptions under the governor's order that makes it seem as if the mass gatherings are half-on and half-off," he said. "And certainly our staff are doing the best to follow these myriad of orders."

Gonzales said not one of the band members tested positive for the virus. He also said temperatures were checked before anyone walked into the venue, and attendees were told to wear masks.