NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Families worried about finding their next meal are met with relief at the New Braunfels Food Bank.

Volunteers are making sure the facility can keep up with an increased demand for food.

With even more neighbors in need these days, volunteers at the New Braunfels Food Bank are stepping up; filling trunks with food and the community with hope.

Drive-up service is underway at the facility off South Seguin Avenue. Six days a week, volunteers show up for their shift, mask up and get to work. One of the helpers is Pat Gunning. The retired nurse from Seguin heard a call for volunteers on the radio. She was serving at the food bank the next day.

“I want to be involved with things where I could be a service and help people. And I have driven by this place hundreds of times over the years. And this is the first time I'm really learning about how well it functions and who they serve.”

Pat has been volunteering for about two weeks. She helps more and more families each shift. The Food Bank estimates distribution is up by 35%.

“We're going to see some people that have never had to use our services before,” said Executive Director Monica Borrego. “I think just know that we're here and know that it's okay to ask for help.”

Families needing food can drive up during distribution times which is weekdays from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Saturday hours run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Volunteers can read about safety measures in place and sign up for shifts online.

CLICK: NEW BRAUNFELS FOOD BANK VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

“I am a person who doesn't like to sit still, so this just fits me perfect,” said Gunning. “I'm active, I’m involved. I stay upbeat. I try to encourage people.”

Using her energy to do some good, Gunning and other volunteers are hearing what their efforts mean to the clients.

“They're just so grateful,” said Gunning. “We had someone who was homeless drive up last week. And she said, ‘Can you give me food that I don't have to cook?’ That was very moving. But I think just seeing how much people appreciate it feels really good.”

You can also help from home. For every $1 donated, the New Braunfels Food Bank can turn it into seven meals.

“It's just something about seeing… the faces of our clients when they get that food put in their trunk,” said Borrego. “It's relief, it’s hope.”

