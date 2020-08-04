SAN ANTONIO — Every summer, hundreds of families gather at the Freeman Coliseum to celebrate the best day of some high school students lives.

“Nothing can take the place of a traditional graduation and that is what we’re still hoping for,” Aubrey Chancellor, Executive Director of Communications for North East ISD said.

Chancellor says Tuesday the district sent a video out to parents letting them know that in person graduations may not be happening this year.

“At this point if we’re not able to have the graduation we all want, we are going to look into the possibility of doing a virtual graduation,” Chancellor said.

Chancellors says have looked into pushing the ceremony back, but there are no dates that worked for both the venue and district.

Given the circumstances they will try to be as traditional as possible.

“We would still have programs printed, we would announce every graduates name, we would provide DVD’s for families. We’re all just trying to navigate this for the first time,” Chancellor said.

It’s an unfortunate reality many families could face, as we get closer to summer.

“It’s not our hope, it’s not what we want to do, but in the event our stay at home orders are extended, this is really our only option,” Chancellor said.

