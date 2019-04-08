SAN ANTONIO — A tweet from El Paso Police asking the public for blood donations has gained thousands of likes and retweets, and people lined up outside donation centers.

While many people who saw the tweet aren't from El Paso, there is still a way they can help, according Roger Ruiz of the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

"We're asking everyone to come in and make an appointment and donate," Ruiz said.

In wake of a disaster, the center expands their coverage to areas in need.

"We are monitoring what's happening," Ruiz explained. "Just like (Hurricane) Harvey, we saw an influx of people coming to San Antonio, and we also had to expand our help to areas affected by Harvey."

The center is on standby to donate blood from South Texans to El Paso if necessary. Ruiz said donations are always important after a tragedy strikes, but donors are needed now more than ever.

"There's blood shortages across the nation right now, and I do believe that includes El Paso," he said.

That shortage is created by a smaller pool of volunteers.

"A majority of our blood comes from high schools. High schools are on vacation, people are on vacation," Ruiz said. "The need is always there."

The center currently needs O-negative and O-positive blood, along with platelets.

Ruiz said he hopes San Antonio will match the call to action seen in El Paso.

Below are the San Antonio-area donation centers and their hours of operations.

Headquarters & Donor Pavilion

6211 I-10 West at First Park Ten

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NORTHEAST DONOR ROOM

8500 Village Drive, Suite 102

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shavano Donor Room

4079 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 102

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southeast Donor Room

3158 SE Military Drive, Suite 104

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Westover Hills Donor Room

10555 Culebra, Suite 107

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ruiz recommends placing an appointment online to avoid long lines.

For more information on how to donate, click here.