SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services' Child Protective Services Unit uses "rainbow rooms," 24/7 resource centers, to help caseworkers get items for children who are victims of abuse and neglect. Community members, groups and agencies pitch in to keep them stocked - and you can help, too.

"When we have families that are in need in any stage of service that they’re in, our caseworkers can come in and get school supplies or a jacket for the winter," CPS Community Initiatives Specialist Kim Hill said. "They’re able to access this and get the help they need."

Donors can give clothes, toys, backpacks and more.

"We are always in need of items," Hill said. "Diapers are a huge thing, of all sizes, clothes for all kiddoes but our older kids especially. Everyone loves to shop for babies but the older kids need things as well. We also need hygiene products- deodorant, shampoo, conditioner."

Shearer Hills Baptist Church is one of the entities that chose to make their own commitment for the Rainbow Room. Cindy Graves says her church volunteered to donate 2000 duffel bags a year that children and teens in foster care can use to carry their belongings from place to place with dignity.

"There’s something everyone can do and we know we aren’t all called to foster, we aren’t all called to adopt, but everyone can do something, for these precious children who are in crisis right here in our community," Graves said. "So the bags really are to me to just a first step in us seeking to live out our faith. Jesus says go, love me and love others and it’s not just a matter of coming to church on Sunday- it’s a matter of loving people throughout your week and here are all these precious children in their moments of crisis and we have the opportunity to do whatever we can to love them."

To ensure that the items are suitable for children, CPS asks that they are new. Here are the top 10 items it needs:

Diapers Car seats School supplies Formula Personal hygiene items Toys and children's books New children's clothing Household cleaning supplies Blankets Pack ‘n' Play Portable Play Yards

To learn how to donate or volunteer, click here.

