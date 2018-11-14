Calling all of Bill's Elves!
Child Protective Services needs our help! There are nearly 8,000 children in the San Antonio area who have been abused or neglected and are now under the care of Child Protective Services. We would like to make sure each of them receives a gift this Christmas!
Please join KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor, AFFCU, Atlas Floors Carpet One, Mister Sparky, Acceptance Insurance and Target as we collect toys to give these children a Merry Christmas!
The 2018 Bill's Elves Holiday Toy Drive is proudly sponsored by:
There are many ways to participate:
- Drop off your unwrapped toy at our sponsors' locations from Nov. 19 to Dec. 10.
- You also can bring your unwrapped gift to the KENS 5 Studio, 5400 Fredericksburg Road, beginning Nov. 19. Call 210-366-5000 for more information.
- Donate to the Bill's Elves fund online: https://goaffcu.com/bills-elves-holiday-toy-drive/
This year, Bill’s Elves will host the following events:
Friday, November 23
Dickens on Main
194 S. Main Street, Boerne, TX
4 - 10 p.m.
Wednesday, November 28
KENS 5 Phone Bank
Watch Eyewitness News to donate
4 - 6:30 p.m. newscasts
Friday, November 30
Target @ The Forum
8234 Agora Pkwy, Selma, TX
4 - 10 p.m.
Friday, December 7
Target @ Alamo Ranch
5355 W. Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX
4 - 10 p.m.
KENS 5 STUDIO
5400 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 366-5000
Main Branch: 2250 Kenly Avenue, Bldg. 1298, Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX 78236
Valley-Hi Branch: 151 Valley-Hi Drive (outside Airman’s Gate to Lackland AFB), San Antonio, TX 78227
Corporate Headquarters: 1560 Cable Ranch Road, Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78245
Ingram Branch: 3103 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78238
Quincy Branch: 501 Quincy Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Guilbeau Branch: 7853 Guilbeau Road (two blocks west of Bandera Road), San Antonio, TX 78250
3009 Branch: 6000 FM 3009, Suite 206, Schertz, TX 78154
Del Rio Branch: 200 Avenue C, Del Rio, TX 78840
ATLAS FLOORS CARPET ONE LOCATIONS
North Central Showroom: 17100 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio, TX 78232
Northwest Showroom: 10242 W Loop 1604 N., San Antonio, TX 78254
Accounting Department & Warehouse: 2411 Brockton St., San Antonio, TX 78217
ACCEPTANCE INSURANCE LOCATIONS
7654 FM 78, Suite 105, San Antonio, TX 78244
10716 Perrin Beitel Road, San Antonio, TX 78217
1425 SW Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78221
11815 West Ave., San Antonio, TX 78216
Become one of "Bill's Elves" and make a difference for a local child! Thanks to your generous donation, we can help make this Christmas one to remember.